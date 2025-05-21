Menu

Fire

RCMP investigating fire at Falcon Lake, Man. cottage

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Fire restrictions for parts of Manitoba in place
Fire restrictions in parts of the southeast and Interlake regions of the province have gone into effect because of dry conditions – May 2, 2025
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire that engulfed a cottage at Falcon Lake on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Falcon Lake’s Block 11 just before 9 p.m. and found the structure completely ablaze.

Local firefighters were able to get the fire under control with the help of the provincial wildfire service. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Falcon Lake RCMP at 204-349-2588 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

‘Would have been devastating’: Fire at Oak Hammock Marsh narrowly misses new building
