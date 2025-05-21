RCMP investigating fire at Falcon Lake, Man. cottage

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire that engulfed a cottage at Falcon Lake on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Falcon Lake’s Block 11 just before 9 p.m. and found the structure completely ablaze.

Local firefighters were able to get the fire under control with the help of the provincial wildfire service. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.



Police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Falcon Lake RCMP at 204-349-2588 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.