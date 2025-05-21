Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers’ West final rematch against the Stars set to begin in Texas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 10:25 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talks about how this year's NHL conference finals feature three teams that made it this far last season as well.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Oilers, Canada’s last team standing in the 2025 NHL playoffs, open the Western Conference final tonight at American Airlines Center facing a Dallas Stars’ squad bent on retribution.

The Oilers, who lost two of the first three games last year to the Stars before winning the best-of-seven West final 4-2, will start on the road this time around.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stars reached the final four this year by eliminating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets in the second round, clinching the series at home with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 6. The Oilers swept the Golden Knights aside in five games, winning the final game 1-0 in overtime on the road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Stars are led this time by playoff scoring leader Mikko Rantanen, who has nine goals and 19 points. Defenceman Thomas Harley has four goals and 11 points. Netminder Jake Oettinger has a .919 save percentage and shares the lead for wins with the Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky at eight apiece.

Trending Now

The Oilers are led offensively by Connor McDavid (three goals, 14 assists) and Leon Draisaitl with five goals and 16 points.

“There’s a few different players playing the series obviously. But in a lot of ways, it’s very similar,” McDavid told reporters yesterday. “Same coach, same systems. … We haven’t changed much, they haven’t changed much.”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 is Friday in Dallas, with Games 3 (Sunday) and 4 (Tuesday) at Rogers Place.

 

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices