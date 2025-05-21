Oilers’ West final rematch against the Stars set to begin in Texas

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers, Canada’s last team standing in the 2025 NHL playoffs, open the Western Conference final tonight at American Airlines Center facing a Dallas Stars’ squad bent on retribution.

The Oilers, who lost two of the first three games last year to the Stars before winning the best-of-seven West final 4-2, will start on the road this time around.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stars reached the final four this year by eliminating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets in the second round, clinching the series at home with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 6. The Oilers swept the Golden Knights aside in five games, winning the final game 1-0 in overtime on the road.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Stars are led this time by playoff scoring leader Mikko Rantanen, who has nine goals and 19 points. Defenceman Thomas Harley has four goals and 11 points. Netminder Jake Oettinger has a .919 save percentage and shares the lead for wins with the Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky at eight apiece.

The Oilers are led offensively by Connor McDavid (three goals, 14 assists) and Leon Draisaitl with five goals and 16 points.

“There’s a few different players playing the series obviously. But in a lot of ways, it’s very similar,” McDavid told reporters yesterday. “Same coach, same systems. … We haven’t changed much, they haven’t changed much.”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 is Friday in Dallas, with Games 3 (Sunday) and 4 (Tuesday) at Rogers Place.