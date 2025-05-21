Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd man charged in connection to fires at properties linked to U.K. PM

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2025 7:23 am
1 min read
Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A third suspect has been charged with arson over a series of fires targeting property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said Wednesday.

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. The Ukrainian national appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, speaking only to confirm his name and London address.

Two other men also have been charged with setting fire to Starmer’s personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a car he had sold. They are Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Ukraine-born Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc appeared in court earlier. All three suspects have been ordered detained until a joint hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on June 6.

Click to play video: '‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship'
‘The world has changed’: Carney speaks to Starmer about U.S. relationship

No injuries were reported from the fires in north London, which occurred on three nights between May 8 and May 12.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Starmer and his family had moved out of his home after he was elected in July, and they live at the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A Toyota RAV4 that Starmer once owned was set ablaze on May 8, just down the street from the house where he lived before he became prime minister. The door of an apartment building where he once lived was set on fire on May 11, and on May 12 the doorway of his home was charred after being set ablaze.

Counterterrorism detectives led the investigation because it involves the prime minister. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Starmer called the fires “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices