4 men charged in 2020 homicide at townhouse in Mill Woods

More than four years after a 20-year-old man was beaten to death inside a southeast Edmonton townhouse, four men have been arrested and charged.
Rauf Abdu Muzero, 20, was found dead inside a unit at a townhouse complex near 34 Avenue and 58 Street in Mill Woods.
Police were called around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2020, after his body was found there. Officers arrived and determined the death was suspicious.
An autopsy was completed the next day, at which point the death was determined to be a homicide. The cause of death, which was withheld at the time for investigative reasons, has now been revealed to be blunt force trauma.
Two weeks ago, arrest warrants were issued for four men: Amiir Hussen, 27, Mohammad Omar Ali, 26, Andrew Barnett, 26, and Zakaria Ahmed, 28.
On May 12, Ahmed and Barnett were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Two days later, Omar Ali was also arrested and a warrant was issued for Hussen, who was already in police custody in Saskatchewan for an unrelated matter. He has since been transferred to Edmonton.
Omar Ali and Hussen were charged with manslaughter, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, extortion, attempted kidnapping and several firearm offences.
Police said investigators are not looking for any other suspects.
