Mitch Marner mum on Maple Leafs future

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Mitch Marner emerged from behind a sliding door at the Maple Leafs’ practice facility.

His future with the team uncertain beyond July 1 as he churns towards unrestricted free agency, Toronto’s star winger was ready to bat away any talk of what might come next.

It was what Marner didn’t say that stood out.

Asked directly if he wanted to be playing for the Leafs next season, the 28-year-old homegrown product skated around the question like an opposing defenceman in the regular season.

“I’ve always loved my time here, I’ve loved being here,” Marner said Tuesday. “I’ve been so grateful. I haven’t processed anything yet. It’s still so fresh.”

What’s fresh is Toronto’s elimination from the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs following Sunday’s disastrous 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on home ice in Game 7.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs also had a poor showing in a Game 5 dismantling by the same ugly score, but rebounded with a 2-0 road victory to force the winner-take-all finale before another Scotiabank Arena dud that saw boos rain down from the stands — some directed specifically at Marner — and jerseys tossed onto the ice by a disgusted, disgruntled fan base.

“Devastated in a way,” Marner said of the defeat as the group cleaned out lockers before parting ways for the off-season. “It’s never easy.”

Toronto captain Auston Matthews called his teammate a “brother” when asked what it’s been like to play alongside the six-foot, 180-pound forward since they entered the NHL together in 2016.

“We’re extremely close,” Matthews said. “People come and go … he has the right to make his own decision. But we all love him very much.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto dropped to 2-9 in series and 0-7 in winner-take-all showdowns across the Marner-Matthews era, including 0-6 in Game 7s, in falling to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’ll sit down with my wife,” said Marner, who became a father for the first time this spring. “I’ll start talking and trying to figure out what the next steps are.”

His current contract, signed in September 2019, paid him US$10.9 million per season.

“An incredible guy off the ice,” Toronto winger William Nylander said of Marner. “Been awesome to play with.”

Leafs centre John Tavares, meanwhile, is also without a deal beyond 2024-25, but said he’s already spoken with general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube about a return.

“I’m very optimistic,” said the 34-year-old coming off a contract signed in unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2018 that carried an $11-million average annual value.

“Haven’t put too much thought into it … it’s only been just a number of hours since things have ended.”

Marner, who grew up just north of Toronto, has been a lightning rod for criticism as part of the Original Six franchise’s so-called “Core Four” of high-priced forward talent that chewed up roughly 50 per cent of the team’s salary cap space alongside Matthews, Tavares and Nylander.

Story continues below advertisement

The No. 4 overall pick at 2015 draft’s regular-season numbers have been excellent, including his first 75-assist, 100-point campaign in 2024-25. It’s the playoffs where things have gone off the rails.

Marner has 50 points in 73 career post-season games, but put up just six total assists in 16 contests — the team’s record is an abysmal 2-14 — when the Leafs have had a chance to eliminate an opponent.

Veteran winger Max Pacioretty, who was captain of the Montreal Canadiens earlier in his career, knows about the microscope a player like Marner is under in a hockey-mad market.

“Teams are always dreaming of having a Mitch Marner on their roster,” he said. “If he wasn’t a great player, there wouldn’t be as much noise.”

Marner, who had a full no-movement clause in his contract the last two seasons, would be the biggest name to hit the league’s open market since Tavares bolted the New York Islanders for Toronto in 2018 and Artemi Panarin left the Columbus Blue Jackets for the New York Rangers the following year.

“World-class hockey player,” Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. “It’s been a joy to watch him.”

Berube, who won the Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, said he “100 per cent” wanted both Marner and Tavares back.

Story continues below advertisement

“This team is a very good team,” he said. “To get over the hump we have to learn from this Game 7 going forward — and we will learn.”

Marner, however, sounded like a player with one foot already out the door, ready to turn the page on this roller-coaster chapter.

“It’s been ups and downs,” he said. “You feel the love and the passion in this city. I’ve been forever grateful to not just grow up here, but to be able to wear this Maple Leaf

“And be a part of the history.”

GETTING HEALTHY

Matthews wouldn’t specify the injuries he dealt with this season, but said the issues started in training camp.

“Definitely a tough year physically,” said the 27-year-old centre, who added he doesn’t need surgery. “Confident I’ll be back 100 per cent next season.”

KNIES-ING A RETURN

Toronto winger and pending restricted free agent Matthew Knies, who spent most of the season on the top line with Matthews and Marner, said his only focus is getting a new deal done.

“I want to be here,” said the 22-year-old set for a big payday after putting up 58 points in 2024-25. “That’s all that really matters.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.