Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate oil leak and power outage near boundary between Alberta and Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 4:30 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An investigation is underway after an electricity substation near the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary was shot at early Monday, spilling oil and leaving thousands in the dark.

RCMP say they responded to a “firearms-related” call at an Atco substation in Lloydminster, a town straddling the provincial boundary.

They say the facility was shot at and a bullet hit an oil tank, knocking out power to more than 2,500 residents for at least three hours and releasing roughly 20,000 litres of oil.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Preliminary estimates place the cost of damage and environmental cleanup at about $1.1 million.

Police are also investigating several break-ins that took place during the outage, but there’s no evidence to suggest they are connected.

A spokesperson for Atco Energy did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Barge crashes into Galveston bridge, spilling oil into river'
Barge crashes into Galveston bridge, spilling oil into river
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices