Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Researchers, business leaders gather in Edmonton for AI conference

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 4:22 pm
2 min read
The downtown skyline is pictured in Edmonton, Alberta on April 9, 2023. View image in full screen
The downtown skyline is pictured in Edmonton, Alberta on April 9, 2023. Don Denton / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At a rapid pace, the world is seeing more and more technology emerge that allows machines to simulate human intelligence. That will be the subject of the Upper Bound AI Conference taking place in downtown Edmonton this week.

The artificial intelligence symposium is being held for the fourth time and is put on by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii). The event began Tuesday and runs until Friday at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

The conference features speakers like Sabrina Geremia, the vice-president and country manager for Google in Canada, John Carmack, the founder and CEO of Keen Technologies, Turing laureate Richard S. Sutton, who is also the chief scientific adviser for Amii, and Elissa Strome, the executive director of the Canadian Institute of Advanced Research.

A number of government officials will also be in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the most defining technology in our time with its rapid growth and adoption demonstrating transformative power across all aspects of our lives,” Cam Linke, the CEO of Amii, said in a news release.

“We are immensely proud that Upper Bound has become the AI conference where researchers, policymakers, founders, and funders converge to forge a bright future for AI.”

Click to play video: 'Artificial Intelligence conference showcasing breakthrough insights and discoveries'
Artificial Intelligence conference showcasing breakthrough insights and discoveries

Amii is a non-profit institute based in Alberta that supports AI research and works to help scientific advancements be adopted by industries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The conference is happening the same week that high-ranking officials from G7 countries gather in Alberta for meetings where AI will be among the topics discussed. Those meetings are being held in the mountain town of Banff and serve as a precursor to next month’s G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Canada’s federal government revealed the country will be getting its first-ever AI ministry and that former journalist Evan Solomon would be taking on that portfolio.

Click to play video: 'Canada Election 2025: Former journalist Evan Soloman calls Liberal win ‘earned’'
Canada Election 2025: Former journalist Evan Soloman calls Liberal win ‘earned’
Trending Now

Solomon was among the political candidates who won a seat for the Liberals in the House of Commons in last month’s federal election.

When Solomon was named the minister of AI, Michael Geist, Canada research chair in internet and e-commerce law at the University of Ottawa, said he believes the new ministry is a “good signal about prioritizing AI and digital innovation.”

Geist added that while there will be calls for the government to move quickly on regulation, “there has been a notable shift globally in recent months toward a more innovation-focused approach.”

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Anja Karadeglija

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Telus and Nvidia to launch AI factory in Canada'
Telus and Nvidia to launch AI factory in Canada
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices