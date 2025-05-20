Menu

Regina Humane Society seeing consistent high number of dogs

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 11:05 am
Around the start of May, the Regina Humane Society was over its capacity limit for the number of dogs it took in.

While many of those dogs have been adopted, many more were taken in shortly after.

The continual high intake number is putting strain on the facility, its workers and volunteers.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

 

