New search for missing N.S. kids ‘will be carefully reviewed,’ RCMP say

Nova Scotia RCMP say the results of a renewed search for two children who went missing earlier this month “will be carefully reviewed.”

The police force said in a news release Sunday that 115 volunteer searchers came out on May 18 for the second day of a renewed ground-and-air search for six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan.

The siblings were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S., about 140 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

RCMP said officers and search-and-rescue teams targeted specific areas in their, which began Saturday around around the road where their home is located.

“This weekend’s search will be carefully reviewed and assessed by investigators and search managers to help in planning any further ground and air search efforts,” the force said.

The original search began the day the children were reported missing, but was scaled back on May 7, with police saying there was little chance the siblings could have survived several days in the heavily wooded area.

The RCMP also said it searched bodies of water around Lansdowne Station on May 8 and 9 but didn’t find any trace of the children.

Last week, police said it received more than 180 tips from the public and 35 people had been identified to be formally interviewed, including members of the children’s family.

— with files from The Canadian Press