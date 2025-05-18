SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lifestyle

Recipe: B.C. Spot Prawns with garlic and gochugaru

By Chef Dez Lo, with the Chefs' Table Society Special to Global News
Posted May 18, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
B.C. Spot Prawns are in season from May to June and are highly-anticipated. View image in full screen
B.C. Spot Prawns are in season from May to June and are highly-anticipated. Getty Images
B.C. Spot Prawns with Garlic and Gochugaru (serves 2-3)

10-12 pieces fresh BC Spot Prawns

½ tsp salt for seasoning
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
10 garlic cloves, peeled
1 tbsp gochugaru (korean chili flakes)
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp or half a lemon juice
2 tbsp Sake (the one you will drink)
Pinch salt
Freshly cracked black peppers

To Garnish
Chopped Parsley
Fried Shallots (optional)
Fresh baguette

Methods –
1. Remove the heads and peel the prawns. Reserve the heads and shells for stock or sauces. NO waste!

2. In a medium sized bowl, season the prawns with the salt and set aside until cooking time.

3. While the prawns are marinating, thinly slice 3 cloves of garlic using a mandolin, if you have one or a knife. Set aside.

4. Rough chop the remaining garlic and set aside.

5. In a medium or large saucepan, over medium heat, add the extra virgin olive oil. Make sure the oil is not getting overheated aka smoking, as it will become bitter.

6. When the oil is “hot”, add the peeled garlic first and saute for about 1 minute and then add the chopped garlic. Stir for another minute and add the gochugaru and smoked paprika.

7. Once the garlic is a bit golden brown, add the prawns. Cook on one side for 90 seconds and flip to the other side and cook for another 90 seconds. It does not take long to cook the fresh spot prawns.

8. Once the prawns are opaque, remove from heat immediately to prevent over cooking. Add the lemon juice, sake, pinch salt and the freshly cracked black pepper. Check and adjust seasoning if necessary.

9. Garnish with chopped parsley and fried shallots and serve with baguette or any kind of bread your heart desires! Enjoy!

