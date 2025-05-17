Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Rain provides respite in Manitoba wildfire fight, but evacuation order still in place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
Members of the Manitoba Wildfire Program survey the land as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Evacuation orders remain in place for the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet as crews continue to battle wildfires in eastern Manitoba.

While recent rainfall has helped, officials say the state of local emergency remains in place in the community where a fire destroyed 28 homes and cottages and left two people dead earlier this week.

Local officials issued an update on social media saying they’re hopeful they can start planning for re-entry into the evacuated areas as early as Saturday.

But officials add that re-entry has yet to be recommended by the province’s wildfire service.

Lac du Bonnet Emergency Management says that recommendation will only come when the fire is under control and the safety of residents can be assured.

There were roughly 20 other fires burning in Manitoba as of Friday, prompting the province to close some national parks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

