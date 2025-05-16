Menu

Politics

Questions raised about why discrepancies weren’t found in Richmond gift card scandal

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 8:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing calls for accountability in Richmond gift card investigation'
Growing calls for accountability in Richmond gift card investigation
The Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Section is investigating nearly $300,000 in "unreconciled" gift card purchases while calls are growing for answers and accountability. Catherine Urquhart reports.
As Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crime Section investigates a gift card scandal at city hall, questions are being raised about why discrepancies weren’t discovered.

Police were called in after Global News exposed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of financial irregularities.

The city says it has been unable to reconcile $295,000 worth of cards bought in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

KPMG audited the city’s financial statements. City of Richmond is defending use of the same company for the forensic audit, saying “It is being carried out by KPMG Forensic Inc., an independent arm of its Audit Services division.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating Richmond City gift card program'
RCMP investigating Richmond City gift card program
Trending Now

Richmond MLA and Attorney General Critic Steve Kooner said “We need to get to the bottom of this and we need to find out exactly who was involved, we need to find out who signed off on this whole program and all these different give cards, we need that level of accountability, we need answers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Richmond previously claimed most cards were for service awards, retirement or volunteer recognition.

A Freedom of Information request by Global News produced nearly 500 pages of documents revealing purchases far exceeded those suggested by the city.

One city employee has been fired, so far. The forensic audit covers the past three years only.

