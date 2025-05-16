Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found seriously injured in central Edmonton on Friday and say her death has been deemed “suspicious.”

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called about an assault in the area of 102 Street and 110 Avenue at about 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries and another woman who had suffered less serious injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The critically injured woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

“An unknown suspect reportedly fled the scene,” police said. “(The) EPS Homicide Section is investigating.

“An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.”

Anyone with information about what happened can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Story continues below advertisement