Crime

Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 5:15 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found seriously injured in central Edmonton on Friday and say her death has been deemed “suspicious.”

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called about an assault in the area of 102 Street and 110 Avenue at about 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries and another woman who had suffered less serious injuries.

The critically injured woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

“An unknown suspect reportedly fled the scene,” police said. “(The) EPS Homicide Section is investigating.

“An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.”

Anyone with information about what happened can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

