Canada

Cows loose on Ontario highway cause delays for drivers heading to cottage country

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Major delays on Ontario highway after cows make it onto the road'
Major delays on Ontario highway after cows make it onto the road
WATCH: There were delays for people driving on Highway 400 on Friday afternoon after a number of cows made it onto the busy route. Police struggled to control the animals and said they were working with the owner to get the cows off the road.
Drivers heading north out of Toronto toward cottage country on Friday afternoon were met with terrible traffic after a number of cows made their way onto Highway 400 and police struggled to contain them.

Around 2:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police reported cows on Highway 400 between Highway 9 and Aurora Road, with the farm animals causing heavy delays in both directions.

In a video posted to social media, police said a total of six cows were “running up and down the highway,” causing the delays.

“If you’re heading to the cottage, heading out of town or heading into town, we’re working with the owners of these cows to try and get them back into trailers,” an officer in the video said.

The cows, however, were not being very “cooperative.”

The delays on the highway come during peak long-weekend traffic, with many heading out of Toronto for the Victoria Day holiday.

