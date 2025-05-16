Cows loose on Ontario highway cause delays for drivers heading to cottage country

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers heading north out of Toronto toward cottage country on Friday afternoon were met with terrible traffic after a number of cows made their way onto Highway 400 and police struggled to contain them.

Around 2:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police reported cows on Highway 400 between Highway 9 and Aurora Road, with the farm animals causing heavy delays in both directions.

In a video posted to social media, police said a total of six cows were “running up and down the highway,” causing the delays.

“If you’re heading to the cottage, heading out of town or heading into town, we’re working with the owners of these cows to try and get them back into trailers,” an officer in the video said.

The cows, however, were not being very “cooperative.”

The delays on the highway come during peak long-weekend traffic, with many heading out of Toronto for the Victoria Day holiday.