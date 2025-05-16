Cody Fajardo excited to be part of Edmonton Elks camp: ‘I feel like a rookie again’

Send this page to someone via email

Listening to Cody Fajardo speak several days into the Edmonton Elks’ training camp, one would not know he has two Grey Cup championships and a Cup most valuable player award on his resume.

Instead, the 33-year-old, eleven-year CFL veteran quarterback sounds a lot like a rookie eager to kick off his career.

Obtained in the off-season to provide veteran backup experience to Tre Ford, Fajardo is pumped.

“It’s been exciting, the juice is up, energy’s up,” he says of his 11th CFL training camp. “Any time you’re part of a new program, new organization, there’s always some things you don’t know what to expect.

“And it’s keeping me young. I feel like a rookie again, coming out here, learning a new system. I’ve been with (Jason) Mass for five years, learning a new system with a new coach. It’s keeping me young, keeping my mind fresh. Lot of fun to be around these guys.”

When the Elks traded for Fajardo, Ed Hervey, new vice-president of football operations and general manager, said the veteran would be a key piece in the team going forward.

“We believe in the importance of depth at the quarterback position and having two dependable options behind centre in the Canadian Football League,” Hervey said. “Cody is an accomplished CFL quarterback who will bring valuable experience to our locker room and organization.”

“We believe Cody can help this team and push Tre Ford to be the most successful quarterback he can be.”

Fajardo, who won Grey Cups with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and the Montreal Alouettes in 2023 — the year he was named the game’s MVP — welcomes his role.

“For me it’s a veteran presence,” he said. “The biggest thing is you have to have two quarterbacks to win in this league. It’s so hard to stay healthy for 18 games.

“I’ve been in this league for 11 years and I haven’t seen a starter go 18 games healthy. It’s better to have too much depth rather than not enough depth.”

Although he is with a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2017 and has missed the playoffs the last four seasons, the native of Brea, Calif., sees a club full of hope for 2025.

“The energy is very high, the bonding of the team is very close already, which is real surprising for how much turnover there is.” he said. “Guys care about each other; you can see that, and that’s what wins football games at the end of the day, how fast can we come together as a team, especially with how much turnover there’s been on this team.”

The excitement has been evident the last several days in practice, and Fajardo says he and the players are determined to get the Elks back into the playoffs.

“We want to do everything we can to bring Edmonton back to the top so I think we have the right guys in the locker room and we’re excited.

The Elks play pre-season games May 24 in Calgary against the Stampeders and May 30 at home against the B.C. Lions. They open their regular season June 7 in Vancouver against the Lions

