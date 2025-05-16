SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Berube tweaks Leafs’ look, but top line unchanged

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 1:00 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

FORT LAUDERDALE – Craig Berube is going back for the future.

The Maple Leafs head coach will dress forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers with Toronto facing elimination down 3-2 on Friday.

Jarnkrok and Holmberg took a seat in Game 5 for Nick Robertson and David Kampf in the Leafs’ disastrous 6-1 loss Wednesday that pushed them to the brink of elimination.

Berube will also keep star forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner together on Toronto’s top line despite the duo’s offensive struggles against tight-checking Florida. Matthews has yet to score in the series, while Marner bagged the winner in Game 2 as the Leafs built a 2-0 lead that has since evaporated with three straight losses.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NHL benches Florida Panthers executive over ‘inappropriate’ social media comments'
NHL benches Florida Panthers executive over ‘inappropriate’ social media comments
Story continues below advertisement

Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues will miss a second straight contest for the defending Stanley Cup champions after taking a big hit from Leafs defenceman Oliver-Ekman-Larsson, which resulted in an interference penalty, in Game 4.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Game 7, if necessary, would be back in Toronto on Sunday.

“I liked our game with the other guys in the lineup,” Berube said of making two changes to his bottom-6 forward group. “Other guys are rested, ready to go. We played good hockey with that lineup we have (for Game 6).”

The 2019 Cup winner with the St. Louis Blues said he contemplated splitting Matthews and Marner for Friday’s must-win showdown, but decided against a drastic change with his team’s season on the line for the first time.

“It’s always a consideration,” Berube said. “I’ve split them up this year at times, and I never felt that it really did anything, to be honest. These guys have been a combo for a long time. They’ve had a lot of success, so I trust them.

“I trust in them. I believe in them.”

Trending Now

The Panthers have got depth scoring in the series, while the Leafs have struggled to generate offence across the board with just on goal dating back to the third period of Game 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of Toronto’s bottom-6 forwards set to dress Friday — Jarnkrok, Holmberg, Bobby McMann, Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton — have combined for zero goals in the playoffs.

Max Domi, meanwhile, scored twice in the first round against the Ottawa Senators in the Leafs’ six-game victory. Robertson registered the team’s consolation goal late in Game 5 against Florida.

“We do need them to chip in,” Berube said of his supporting cast. “It’s not like they’re not trying to score. They’ve just got to keep doing what they’re doing and see what happens with goals.

“But we do need contributions from everybody.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices