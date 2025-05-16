Menu

Environment

Use of motorboats nixed on Manitoba’s Clear Lake in zebra mussel battle

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Parks Canada says eradicating zebra mussels in Manitoba park is ‘not feasible’'
Parks Canada says eradicating zebra mussels in Manitoba park is ‘not feasible’
RELATED: Zebra mussels appear to be here to stay in Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba, a popular boating destination for summer tourists. – Jan 28, 2025
Visitors will be welcome at Clear Lake this summer, but their motorboats won’t.

Parks Canada said Friday that, as part of its ongoing effort to thwart the spread of zebra mussels in Riding Mountain National Park, motorized watercraft are banned from the lake for the season.

Boats without motors — like kayaks or canoes — are allowed, but with a number of restrictions, including the requirement that a boat can only be used in Clear Lake in order to get a permit.

Permits can also be obtained for other bodies of water within the national park.

Non-motorized boats are also required to go through an aquatic invasive species inspection by Parks Canada and to comply with the clean/drain/dry protocol before being allowed on the lake.

Parks Canada said it will also be doing comprehensive research in the coming year about the effects of motorized boats on Clear Lake.

Click to play video: 'Clear Lake cottagers happy for clarity on zebra mussel battle'
Clear Lake cottagers happy for clarity on zebra mussel battle
