Use of motorboats nixed on Manitoba’s Clear Lake in zebra mussel battle

Visitors will be welcome at Clear Lake this summer, but their motorboats won’t.

Parks Canada said Friday that, as part of its ongoing effort to thwart the spread of zebra mussels in Riding Mountain National Park, motorized watercraft are banned from the lake for the season.

Boats without motors — like kayaks or canoes — are allowed, but with a number of restrictions, including the requirement that a boat can only be used in Clear Lake in order to get a permit.

Permits can also be obtained for other bodies of water within the national park.

Non-motorized boats are also required to go through an aquatic invasive species inspection by Parks Canada and to comply with the clean/drain/dry protocol before being allowed on the lake.

Parks Canada said it will also be doing comprehensive research in the coming year about the effects of motorized boats on Clear Lake.