Features

Former Canadiens player Chris Nilan to hit the stage in 1-man show about addiction, career, life

By Staff Global News
Posted May 18, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Former Habs Player Takes the Stage in One-Man Show
Former Habs Player Takes the Stage in One-Man Show
WATCH: Former Montreal Canadiens player takes the stage in one-man show.
Chris Nilan, the former Montreal Canadiens enforcer, is taking the stage in late May in a one-man show titled Knuckles: The Chris Nilan Story.

The former NHLer joined Global News Morning in Montreal on Friday and said the show promises to dive deep into the emotional and physical battles that defined his turbulent life.

Former Habs player Chris Nilan confronts his struggles with mental health in a new one-man show
Former Habs player Chris Nilan confronts his struggles with mental health in a new one-man show

Nicknamed Chris ‘Knuckles’ Nilan, the notorious Boston-born hockey player, whose career was marked by controversy and his physicality on the ice, says the show will discuss his life story — from his career and his multiple surgeries, to his journey with addiction, an overdose and his mental health struggles.

Nilan said the show will discuss his early formative years, his career, and his life after hockey.

“I feel good about doing this,” Nilan told host Laura Casella. “In my life I’ve hurt quite a few people. I don’t want to hurt people anymore, I want to help people.”

The former radio host and right-winger with the Habs, the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins worked with playwright and director Vittorio Rossi on the show.

Knuckles: The Chris Nilan Story premières at Maison Principale in Montreal on May 28.

