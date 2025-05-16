SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Milton East—Halton Hills South riding

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
Understanding the provincial election judicial recounts
WATCH: Understanding the provincial election judicial recounts – Nov 8, 2024
Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East—Halton Hills South.

The margin narrowed from 29 votes to 21 with the recount.

Elections Canada ordered the recount last week after the vote validation process showed Tesser Derksen won the riding over Conservative Parm Gill a slim margin.

A judicial recount is ordered automatically when the top two candidates are separated by less than 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Gill was declared the victor on election night but the riding flipped to the Liberals after the results were validated by Elections Canada.

This recount leaves the Liberals three seats shy of a majority government, with 169 MPs.

Elections Canada investigates mail-in ballot miscount in Quebec’s Terrebonne
© 2025 The Canadian Press

