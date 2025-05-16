Recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Milton East—Halton Hills South riding

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East—Halton Hills South.

The margin narrowed from 29 votes to 21 with the recount.

Elections Canada ordered the recount last week after the vote validation process showed Tesser Derksen won the riding over Conservative Parm Gill a slim margin.

A judicial recount is ordered automatically when the top two candidates are separated by less than 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Gill was declared the victor on election night but the riding flipped to the Liberals after the results were validated by Elections Canada.

This recount leaves the Liberals three seats shy of a majority government, with 169 MPs.

