Nova Scotia gets $170 million over 10 years after signing housing infrastructure deal

Nova Scotia’s public works minister says the province is getting $170 million from the federal government to assist with housing infrastructure, after a deal was signed last winter.

Fred Tilley says Nova Scotia signed the 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund in February.

But he said they weren’t able to announce it earlier because of the recent federal election.

Tilley told reporters following a cabinet meeting that details on funding allocations will be released as the province identifies the projects it wants to support.

The minister says some of the $170 million could also be used to augment projects that can apply directly to Ottawa under a separate stream that’s part of the federal fund.

The $6 billion federal fund is aimed at accelerating housing projects by funding infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste.