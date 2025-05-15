Nine new Quebec restaurants nab Michelin stars as guide expands into province

Send this page to someone via email

The Michelin Guide’s first foray into Quebec has netted nine restaurants prestigious stars and cemented the province’s reputation as a hot spot for modern, “creative cuisine.”

At the top of the culinary kingmaker’s list is Tanière3 in Quebec City, which is only the second restaurant in Canada to earn two Michelin stars — a designation that signifies it is “worth a detour.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All nine of the restaurants are listed as serving up either creative or modern cuisine — or both.

Other than Tanière3, there are four Quebec City restaurants on the list: Arvi, Kebec Club Privé, Légende and Laurie Raphaël.

Montreal’s Europea, Mastard and Sabayon received one star each, and Narval — a small restaurant in Rimouski, in eastern Quebec — rounds out the list.

Quebec is the third Canadian destination to receive a Michelin Guide, after Toronto and Vancouver got their lists in 2022.