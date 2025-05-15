SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Below normal snowpack means low chance of flooding in Calgary this year

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 6:07 pm
1 min read
The Springbank off-stream reservoir, being built west of Calgary, at a cost of $809 million, is designed to protect the city from future flooding by providing a place to divert the rising waters. View image in full screen
The Springbank off-stream reservoir, being built west of Calgary at a cost of $809 million, is designed to protect the city from future flooding by providing a place to divert the rising waters. Global News
It’s the start of flood season in southern Alberta, but it appears the City of Calgary doesn’t face much of a threat from the rising waters of the Bow and Elbow rivers this year.

Doctor John Pomeroy, chair of the Centre for Hydrology at the University of Saskatchewan, told Global News that snowpack measurements in the Rocky Mountains “are all well below normal and melting early,” which means “there’s much lower-than-normal water supply for local rivers.”

If any flooding were to occur, it would need to be “driven more by rainfall,” said Pomeroy, which could occur even in a drought year if a big enough storm comes through.

The Springbank off-stream reservoir, built upstream from the city of Calgary, is designed to help protect the city from any future flooding along the Elbow River. View image in full screen
The Springbank off-stream reservoir, being built west of Calgary, is designed to help protect the city from future flooding along the Elbow River. Global News

Frank Frigo, manager of environmental management for the City of Calgary, claims flood mitigation efforts since the devastating flood of 2013 have led to greater protection against flooding in Calgary.

“We have eliminated 70 per cent of the amount of damages we can expect from flooding going forward,” said Frigo.

The devastating 2013 flooding in the city of Calgary is estimated to have done about $5 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest disasters in Canadian history. View image in full screen
The devastating 2013 flooding in the City of Calgary is estimated to have done about $5 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest disasters in Canadian history. Global News
Recent flood protection projects in the Calgary area — either completed or in the process of being built — include the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir, a new Sunnyside pump station and the Bonnybrook flood barrier.

The three projects will cost almost $1 billion with the city, province and federal government all paying a part.

Click to play video: 'Looking back at the Calgary flood 5 years later'
Looking back at the Calgary flood 5 years later
