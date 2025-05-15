Below normal snowpack means low chance of flooding in Calgary this year

It’s the start of flood season in southern Alberta, but it appears the City of Calgary doesn’t face much of a threat from the rising waters of the Bow and Elbow rivers this year.
Doctor John Pomeroy, chair of the Centre for Hydrology at the University of Saskatchewan, told Global News that snowpack measurements in the Rocky Mountains “are all well below normal and melting early,” which means “there’s much lower-than-normal water supply for local rivers.”
If any flooding were to occur, it would need to be “driven more by rainfall,” said Pomeroy, which could occur even in a drought year if a big enough storm comes through.
Frank Frigo, manager of environmental management for the City of Calgary, claims flood mitigation efforts since the devastating flood of 2013 have led to greater protection against flooding in Calgary.
“We have eliminated 70 per cent of the amount of damages we can expect from flooding going forward,” said Frigo.
Recent flood protection projects in the Calgary area — either completed or in the process of being built — include the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir, a new Sunnyside pump station and the Bonnybrook flood barrier.
The three projects will cost almost $1 billion with the city, province and federal government all paying a part.
