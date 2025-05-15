Menu

Canada

Quebec coroner to release report into Innu man who froze to death in Montreal in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2025 7:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquiry into death of Innu man in public toilet during pandemic begins'
Coroner’s inquiry into death of Innu man in public toilet during pandemic begins
WATCH: A coroner’s inquiry into the death of an Innu man who froze to death after seeking shelter in a portable toilet in Montreal three years ago has begun. The goal is to prevent tragic events like this from happening again. But as Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, advocates say the government needs to apply the recommendations or nothing will change. – May 13, 2024
A coroner is scheduled to release her report today into the death of a homeless Innu man whose body was found inside a portable toilet in Montreal.

Fifty-one-year-old Raphaël “Napa” André died in January 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His body was found steps away from a shelter that had been closed by public health officials because of plumbing problems and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Quebec had also imposed a nighttime curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

Coroner Stéphanie Gamache is scheduled to hold a news conference in Montreal shortly after she releases her report.

The coroner’s inquest on André’s death was held in May and June 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

