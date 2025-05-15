Quebec coroner to release report into Innu man who froze to death in Montreal in 2021

See more sharing options

A coroner is scheduled to release her report today into the death of a homeless Innu man whose body was found inside a portable toilet in Montreal.

Fifty-one-year-old Raphaël “Napa” André died in January 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His body was found steps away from a shelter that had been closed by public health officials because of plumbing problems and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Quebec had also imposed a nighttime curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

Coroner Stéphanie Gamache is scheduled to hold a news conference in Montreal shortly after she releases her report.

The coroner’s inquest on André’s death was held in May and June 2024.