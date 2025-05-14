Peel police investigate after man dies in daylight Mississauga shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a midday shooting in Mississauga, Ont., according to police.

Just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find one person had been shot, with paramedics also attending.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but ultimately pronounced dead.

Police did not release any suspect information.

An update is expected later on Wednesday afternoon.