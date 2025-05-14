Menu

Crime

Peel police investigate after man dies in daylight Mississauga shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man is dead after a midday shooting in Mississauga, Ont., according to police.

Just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find one person had been shot, with paramedics also attending.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but ultimately pronounced dead.

Police did not release any suspect information.

An update is expected later on Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Police confirm man killed in officer-involved shooting at Toronto Pearson airport'
Police confirm man killed in officer-involved shooting at Toronto Pearson airport
