Health

Saskatoon’s overdose numbers are once again hitting record levels

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 7:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Overdose crisis escalates in Saskatoon'
Overdose crisis escalates in Saskatoon
WATCH: After a brief reprieve, overdose numbers are hitting record levels again in Saskatoon. In the span of three days, the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to 30 overdose calls.
On Tuesday, May 13th, an advisory was sent out by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health stating that an unknown substance in Saskatoon has been causing higher risk of overdose.

From May 9th to May 11th, the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to 30 overdoses, 17 of which took place on the 11th.

Recent testing has shown that multiple dangerous substances are circulating in Saskatoon. To help find the root of the issue, Prairie Harm Reduction has also been testing drugs brought in for any abnormalities. At first, they tested party drugs and now they are looking to further testing on street substances. Anyone who partakes in drugs but is scared due to this spike can take their substances to the centre to be tested.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is urging more citizens to get take home Naloxone kits. Kits can be found in pharmacies and health centers across the province. A list of extra locations can be found here.

With the sudden spike after a brief reprieve, Kyle Sereda, Saskatoon Chief of Medavie Health Services West says stress has been high for paramedics.

“We see some challenges on our streets, we see some of the challenges with mental health and addictions and paramedic by nature is just looking to help those (in need), but we have limited resources on what we can and can’t do on the streets.” explains Sereda.

“We provide whatever we can so that our paramedics and teams can still deliver services while not overburdening them and keeping in mind all the other emergencies that are going on at the same time.”

Kayla Demong, executive director for Prairie Harm Reduction says that the homelessness crisis is just as big of an issue in the province.

“When we don’t have proper supports in place for people, there’s a ripple effect and increased drug use is one of those things.”

