Carney to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural mass in Rome on Sunday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Rome on Friday to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural mass.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that Carney will be in Rome from May 16 to 19.

The ceremony, which marks the official start of a pope’s term, will take place on Sunday, May 18, at St. Peter’s Square.

The news release said it is a “longstanding tradition of the Catholic Church, and a defining moment in Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate.”

While in Rome, Carney will meet with other international leaders to discuss “deepening trade, commerce, and cultural ties,” the PMO said.

Chicago-born Robert Prevost, who has chosen the name Leo XIV, is the first pontiff from the United States, though he worked for many years in Peru.

In his first words as pontiff, Pope Leo emphasized peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization.

Former governor general David Johnston represented Canada at former pope Francis’ inauguration in 2013.