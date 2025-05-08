Pope Leo XIV named 1st American leader of Catholic Church

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in the Catholic Church’s history, cardinals have named an American to be the new pope.

Robert Francis Prevost, 69, received votes from at least 89 of the 133 cardinals in the conclave, a two-thirds majority, to become the new pontiff.

Prevost chose Pope Leo XIV as his papal name.

The top cardinal uttered the words “Habemus Papam!” — Latin for “We have a pope!” — from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, revealing Prevost’s name in Latin as well as his chosen name to the cheers of the crowd gathered at St. Peter’s Square.

1:36 New pope elected: White smoke billows from chimney of Sistine Chapel

The announcement came after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday shortly after 6:07 p.m. local time or 12:07 p.m. ET, signifying the election of a new pope.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision comes slightly more than two weeks since Pope Francis died on April 21, following a 12-year papacy.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cardinals were sequested and bound to secrecy during a conclave, where they cast at least four votes over the course of two days for the man they wanted to become pope.

The man chosen would have had to secure votes from at least 89 of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave, a two-thirds majority, in order to take on the role.

Until Thursday afternoon’s white smoke, only black smoke had billowed forth from the chimney on Wednesday evening local time and Thursday morning, both to signify no pope had been elected.

More to come.