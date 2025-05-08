Menu

World

Pope Leo XIV named 1st American leader of Catholic Church

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE: People gather to celebrate the election of a new pope
For the first time in the Catholic Church’s history, cardinals have named an American to be the new pope.

Robert Francis Prevost, 69, received votes from at least 89 of the 133 cardinals in the conclave, a two-thirds majority, to become the new pontiff.

Prevost chose Pope Leo XIV as his papal name.

The top cardinal uttered the words “Habemus Papam!” — Latin for “We have a pope!” — from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, revealing Prevost’s name in Latin as well as his chosen name to the cheers of the crowd gathered at St. Peter’s Square.

The announcement came after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday shortly after 6:07 p.m. local time or 12:07 p.m. ET, signifying the election of a new pope.

The decision comes slightly more than two weeks since Pope Francis died on April 21, following a 12-year papacy.

Cardinals were sequested and bound to secrecy during a conclave, where they cast at least four votes over the course of two days for the man they wanted to become pope.

The man chosen would have had to secure votes from at least 89 of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave, a two-thirds majority, in order to take on the role.

Until Thursday afternoon’s white smoke, only black smoke had billowed forth from the chimney on Wednesday evening local time and Thursday morning, both to signify no pope had been elected.

More to come.

