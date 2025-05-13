12-year-old boy among 5 charged after stabbing beside Toronto high school

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested five young people — including a 12-year-old boy — in connection to a stabbing outside a Toronto high school on Monday that left two students with injuries.

Toronto police said the incident took place around 2 p.m. at a school near Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road when five teenagers approached two others at a bus stop.

Police said the five suspects, who were all 15 or under, began assaulting the pair waiting at the bus stop and demanding their phones and wallets.

During the assault, the victims were both stabbed. They were taken to a local hospital by paramedics, who said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

On Tuesday, police said they had made five arrests related to the incident, which is being labelled as a robbery and stabbing.

Police said a 12-year-old from Oakville, two 13-year-olds from Toronto and another two 15-year-olds from Toronto and Oakville had all been charged with several offences, including assault causing bodily harm.

None of them can be named because they are under the age of 18.