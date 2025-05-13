SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs’ Stolarz skates before practice

The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Maple Leafs saw a familiar face Tuesday.

Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz was on the ice for a roughly 30-minute workout before departing ahead of the main session.

The skate was the first time the 31-year-old has been seen by media members since he left Game 1 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series with Florida after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers centre Sam Bennett.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Stolarz is progressing, but there’s no timeline for his return.

The Atlantic Division rivals are tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven matchup, with Game 5 set for Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Joseph Woll has carried the load in Stolarz’ absence. The 26-year-old’s best performance came Sunday when he made 35 saves in a 2-0 loss that evened the series 2-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

