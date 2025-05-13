‘Shelter in place’: Police warn after shooting in Saint John’s King Square

See more sharing options

Saint John Police Force are requesting the public “to shelter in place” following a shooting investigation on Tuesday morning.

The force issued the alert on X, just before 11 a.m.

Police said the shooting investigation is in uptown Saint John in the area of King Square.

Schools in the area are also in lockdown.

More to come.

SHOOTING investigation uptown Saint John in the area of King Square. Requesting the public to shelter in place. Schools in the area are locked down. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/8Obco22XNK — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) May 13, 2025