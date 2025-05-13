Menu

Crime

‘Shelter in place’: Police warn after shooting in Saint John’s King Square

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 10:06 am
1 min read
Saint John Police is shown in this file photo. The Canadian Press. View image in full screen
Saint John Police Force are requesting the public “to shelter in place” following a shooting investigation on Tuesday morning.

The force issued the alert on X, just before 11 a.m.

Police said the shooting investigation is in uptown Saint John in the area of King Square.

Get breaking National news

Schools in the area are also in lockdown.

More to come.

