Green Bay Packers sign Winnipeg Blue Bombers draft pick Taylor Elgersma

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are going to have to wait for the services of one of their top picks in the recent CFL Draft.

The NFL’s Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Taylor Elgersma to a rookie contract on Monday after he attended their rookie mini-camp.

The Bombers just selected Elgersma in the second round of the draft at 18th overall two weeks ago.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Elgersma told LaurierAthletics.com “This was a lot of hard work and a long journey to get to this. When I didn’t hear my name called on draft night (NFL), of course, there was disappointment. But my path was a little different. I think it speaks volumes to controlling what you can control.”

The 23-year-old is just the fourth quarterback from a Canadian university to sign with an NFL team and the first since the 1980s.

Elgersma led the Laurier Golden Hawks to the Vanier Cup game in his fourth season with the school and won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2024 as the top player in Canadian university football.

“I have a ton of pride in being a Canadian athlete,” he said. “And specifically a Canadian football player who played U SPORTS and got to represent football on the other side of the border on the biggest stage in the world.

“It means so much to me to be the fourth U SPORTS quarterback to sign an NFL contract. You see how many great quarterbacks have come before me. They paved the way. To put pen to paper in the NFL is something super surreal.”

The London, Ont., product was the most valuable player of the Ontario conference the past two years and was also selected for the Senior Bowl, which is typically reserved for NCAA players.

The Bombers currently have five quarterbacks at training camp in Zach Collaros, Chris Streveler, Terry Wilson, Shea Patterson, and Chase Artopoeus.