May 17 – UROSPOT

Send this page to someone via email

It’s free advice from the people who know best. Join UROSPOT for Talk To The Experts this Saturday at 11:00am, to learn how they combine technology, education, and health coaching to help restore your pelvic floor. Offering both pelvic health physiotherapy services, and FDA Approved technology, learn how this non-invasive, painless treatment can help coordination between your brain, bladder and pelvic floor muscles. This Saturday on Talk To the Experts, right here on 880 CHED.