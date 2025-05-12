Menu

Crime

Surrey police appeal for help to find single mother’s stolen scooter

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Surrey electric scooter theft
Surrey police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to an electric scooter theft.
Police in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to recover a stolen scooter.

The theft, which was captured on CCTV, happened shortly before 3 p.m. on May 6 outside the Walmart Superstore on King George Boulevard near 102 Avenue.

Police said the owner, a single mother who uses the scooter as her primary mode of transportation, parked the vehicle and returned about 15 minutes later to find it gone.

Surveillance video shows theft of custom bike outside Surrey school

The owner “is hoping for the recovery and return of her scooter as soon as possible, as being without it has significantly impacted her ability to support her family,” police said.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 30 and 50 years old, “scruffy looking,” and about five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.

He was wearing black shoes, dark pants, a grey Reebok hoodie, a white baseball cap and sunglasses.

Police said he was last seen heading northbound towards 102 Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

