Surrey police appeal for help to find single mother’s stolen scooter

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to recover a stolen scooter.

The theft, which was captured on CCTV, happened shortly before 3 p.m. on May 6 outside the Walmart Superstore on King George Boulevard near 102 Avenue.

Police said the owner, a single mother who uses the scooter as her primary mode of transportation, parked the vehicle and returned about 15 minutes later to find it gone.

0:54 Surveillance video shows theft of custom bike outside Surrey school

The owner “is hoping for the recovery and return of her scooter as soon as possible, as being without it has significantly impacted her ability to support her family,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as between the ages of 30 and 50 years old, “scruffy looking,” and about five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was wearing black shoes, dark pants, a grey Reebok hoodie, a white baseball cap and sunglasses.

Police said he was last seen heading northbound towards 102 Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502.