Measles cases in Alberta 6 times higher than other western provinces combined

The number of measles cases in Alberta has taken another big jump.

The latest numbers from Alberta Health show that, as of noon on Monday, there have been 365 cases of measles in the province — an increase of 39 cases since Friday.

That’s more than the total number of confirmed cases in any of the other western provinces so far this year.

Alberta’s south health zone continues to be the hardest-hit region, with 30 of the new cases in the region that includes the communities of Taber, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

Nearly two-thirds of the province’s confirmed cases — 230 of them — have been in the south health zone.

The central health zone — which stretches from Rocky Mountain House to the Saskatchewan border and Lamont to Drumheller — has been the next hardest-hit region with 89 confirmed cases of the virus.

114 of the cases in the province are in children under five years of age with 181 cases in people between the ages of five and 17, and 19 people have been hospitalized.

The vast majority of cases — 229 — have occurred in people who were not immunized.

By comparison, next door in B.C. there have been a total of nine measles cases reported so far this year — including eight residents of the province and one visitor.

In Saskatchewan — as of May 7 — there were 27 confirmed cases of measles so far in 2025, and in Manitoba there have been 20 confirmed cases.

The latest information on measles in Alberta, including the number of confirmed cases, symptoms, and details on vaccinations, is available online at alberta.ca/measles.