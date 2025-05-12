SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Measles cases in Alberta 6 times higher than other western provinces combined

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
There were 365 confirmed cases of measles in Alberta as of noon on Monday, with nearly two-thirds of cases in the south health zone. View image in full screen
There were 365 confirmed cases of measles in Alberta as of noon on Monday, with nearly two-thirds of cases in the south health zone. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The number of measles cases in Alberta has taken another big jump.

The latest numbers from Alberta Health show that, as of noon on Monday, there have been 365 cases of measles in the province — an increase of 39 cases since Friday.

That’s more than the total number of confirmed cases in any of the other western provinces so far this year.

Click to play video: 'Alberta ramps up measles vaccination campaign as 3 hospitalized in intensive care'
Alberta ramps up measles vaccination campaign as 3 hospitalized in intensive care

Alberta’s south health zone continues to be the hardest-hit region, with 30 of the new cases in the region that includes the communities of Taber, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly two-thirds of the province’s confirmed cases — 230 of them — have been in the south health zone.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The central health zone — which stretches from Rocky Mountain House to the Saskatchewan border and Lamont to Drumheller — has been the next hardest-hit region with 89 confirmed cases of the virus.

114 of the cases in the province are in children under five years of age with 181 cases in people between the ages of five and 17, and 19 people have been hospitalized.

The vast majority of cases — 229 — have occurred in people who were not immunized.

Click to play video: 'Canada on the verge of losing measles elimination status'
Canada on the verge of losing measles elimination status

By comparison, next door in B.C. there have been a total of nine measles cases reported so far this year — including eight residents of the province and one visitor.

Story continues below advertisement

In Saskatchewan — as of May 7 — there were 27 confirmed cases of measles so far in 2025, and in Manitoba there have been 20 confirmed cases.

The latest information on measles in Alberta, including the number of confirmed cases, symptoms, and details on vaccinations, is available online at alberta.ca/measles.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices