Former Christian school principal on trial for assault charges in Saskatoon

A former principal at a private Christian school in Saskatoon is now facing trial on multiple assault charges.

Duff Arthur Friesen’s trial began Monday at the Court of King’s Bench in Saskatoon, with jurors selected that same morning. The trial is set to run until May 21.

Friesen, 67, who elected to be tried by a judge and jury, is facing 11 counts of assault with a weapon. However, this trial will address four of these charges, which were laid in June 2023. The charges stem from allegations reported to authorities in 2021 and 2022.

The reported incidents are alleged to have taken place during the 2003-04 school year at what was then known as Christian Centre Academy, later renamed Legacy Christian Academy, and now called Valour Academy, operated by Mile Two Church.

Friesen is one of several former staff members named in a $25-million class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by former students, claims there was a long-standing history of physical and sexual abuse at the school.

A second jury trial related to the remaining charges against Friesen is scheduled for September.

Before the trial, Friesen requested a publication ban on all court proceedings, including the verdict. A hearing on this request took place in March, with some media organizations opposing the ban.

In April, Justice Natasha Crooks granted the request, and the publication ban will remain in effect until the conclusion of Friesen’s second trial in September.