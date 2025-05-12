NHL fines Domi for late hit on Barkov

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has avoided a suspension for his late hit from behind on Florida Panthers captain Alexander Barkov.

The NHL announced Monday that it has fined Domi US$5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players’ Association, after he drilled Barkov into the boards with time expiring in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Domi was given a five-minute major for boarding after the hit, which sparked a melee in the game’s dying seconds.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto forward Bobby McMann, Florida defenceman Aaron Ekblad and Panthers forward Brad Marchand — on his 37th birthday — each received 10-minute misconducts.

The Panthers evened the best-of-seven second-round series at 2-2 with the victory.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.