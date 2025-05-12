SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
NHL fines Domi for late hit on Barkov

The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 12:08 pm
1 min read
NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has avoided a suspension for his late hit from behind on Florida Panthers captain Alexander Barkov.

The NHL announced Monday that it has fined Domi US$5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players’ Association, after he drilled Barkov into the boards with time expiring in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Domi was given a five-minute major for boarding after the hit, which sparked a melee in the game’s dying seconds.

Toronto forward Bobby McMann, Florida defenceman Aaron Ekblad and Panthers forward Brad Marchand — on his 37th birthday — each received 10-minute misconducts.

The Panthers evened the best-of-seven second-round series at 2-2 with the victory.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

