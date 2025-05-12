Toronto police seeking 2 suspects after vehicle vandalized with anti-Muslim slurs

Toronto police say they are looking for two suspects after anti-Muslim slurs were etched on a vehicle in the city last month.
Police say officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 3:35 a.m. on April 26.
Get breaking National news
They say a vehicle parked in a driveway was vandalized extensively.
Police say the damage consisted of paint and anti-Muslim slurs etched on the vehicle.
Two male suspects were captured on the vehicle’s video camera, with one of them wearing a baseball hat, surgical mask and dark clothes, while the other had a moustache, sunglasses and a red or orange jacket.
Police say one of the suspects was armed with a sledgehammer.
- Marathon cross-examination of world junior complainant continues
- Inmate suffers bungled execution after firing squad misses target in South Carolina
- Teen shot, killed by Virginia homeowner while recording TikTok prank
- ‘Policing in Nunavik is broken’: Inuit group wants change after latest fatal shooting
Comments