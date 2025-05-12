Toronto police seeking 2 suspects after vehicle vandalized with anti-Muslim slurs

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for two suspects after anti-Muslim slurs were etched on a vehicle in the city last month.

Police say officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 3:35 a.m. on April 26.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say a vehicle parked in a driveway was vandalized extensively.

Police say the damage consisted of paint and anti-Muslim slurs etched on the vehicle.

Two male suspects were captured on the vehicle’s video camera, with one of them wearing a baseball hat, surgical mask and dark clothes, while the other had a moustache, sunglasses and a red or orange jacket.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a sledgehammer.