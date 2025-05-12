Menu

Crime

Toronto police seeking 2 suspects after vehicle vandalized with anti-Muslim slurs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
Toronto police seeking these two suspects. View image in full screen
Toronto police seeking these two suspects. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are looking for two suspects after anti-Muslim slurs were etched on a vehicle in the city last month.

Police say officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 3:35 a.m. on April 26.

They say a vehicle parked in a driveway was vandalized extensively.

Police say the damage consisted of paint and anti-Muslim slurs etched on the vehicle.

Two male suspects were captured on the vehicle’s video camera, with one of them wearing a baseball hat, surgical mask and dark clothes, while the other had a moustache, sunglasses and a red or orange jacket.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a sledgehammer.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

