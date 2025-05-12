‘I am eternally grateful’: Amber Heard reveals she has welcomed twins

Send this page to someone via email

Amber Heard is now a mother of three and she shared the news on Mother’s Day, announcing that she welcomed twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

The Aquaman actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, along with a photo of three pairs of tiny feet, writing, “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

“Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.”

She said she is “eternally grateful” that she was able to “choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

“To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x,” she concluded her post.

Heard, who moved to Spain after the high-profile legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is also mother to a four-year-old daughter named Oonagh, whom she secretly welcomed in 2021.

In July 2021, Heard shared a photograph of herself cradling Oonagh with a caption that read: “I’m so excited to share this news with you.”

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she said. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard also detailed the struggle of welcoming a child while living in the public eye.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she said. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

Heard has not revealed the identity of her children’s father. She was married to Depp from 2015 to 2016 and after their marriage ended, the pair were involved in two high-profile, years-long series of legal battles in the U.S. and U.K.

In June 2022, a seven-person jury in Virginia found both Heard and Depp guilty of defamation. Depp originally sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she penned for the Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury ruled in favour of Depp and awarded the actor US$10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in a favourable ruling on one of her three countersuit claims.

In December 2022, Depp and Heard reached a settlement that saw Heard agree to pay Depp $1 million. He pledged to donate the settlement to charity.

At the time, Heard said the decision to settle with Depp was “very difficult” and “not an act of concession.”

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” Heard wrote in a statement shared to social media. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.

“I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder.”

Lawyers for Depp said the settlement would “formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light.”

Since their high-profile defamation lawsuit in 2022, Heard starred in the film In The Fire, where she plays a widowed American psychiatrist working with a child some believe is possessed by the devil.

The film was her first since DC Studios released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press