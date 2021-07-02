Amber Heard announces birth of her 1st baby, born via surrogate

Send this page to someone via email

Amber Heard is officially a mom.

The Aquaman actor, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she secretly welcomed a daughter this year, Oonagh Paige.

For her announcement, Heard shared a photograph of herself cradling her little one. The caption reads: “I’m so excited to share this news with you.”

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she explained. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard also detailed the struggle of welcoming a child while living in the public eye.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she said. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

She concluded, “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

