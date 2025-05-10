SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by single vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2025 8:47 pm
1 min read
An official with Elections Canada says the seat for a Quebec riding has flipped from the Bloc Québécois to the Liberals by a single vote after a judicial recount was completed.

Elections Canada says the seat for the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne has now gone to Tatiana Auguste, bringing the Liberals to 170 seats in the House of Commons.

Elections Canada had said the difference between Auguste and incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne was 44 votes following an earlier count.

A judicial recount must take place if the difference between the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast.

The Liberals are now just two seats shy of the 172 needed for a majority government.

There are three judicial recounts being conducted after last month’s elections for two ridings in Ontario and one in Newfoundland and Labrador.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

