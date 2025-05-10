Number of unhoused people in Moose Jaw double

According to the point-in-time count, a survey assessing the number of people experiencing homelessness done by Square One Community Inc., the number of unhoused people in Moose Jaw has doubled from 2023 to 2024.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
In 2023, the count showed roughly 75 people living on the streets in the city, while 2024’s point-in-time count showed upwards of 150.
This increase is being felt in Willow Lodge, the local shelter which, according to staff, is operating at full capacity.
Trending Now
As Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, Square One has kick-started a housing program to help lower count.
- Quebec coroner calls for tougher controls over diphenhydramine sales after 2023 death
- Ottawa looks to off-load costly, seldom-used mobile hospitals bought for the pandemic
- Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of the papacy and identifies AI as a main challenge for humanity
- How can you use AI to effectively search for jobs?
Comments