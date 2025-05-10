Number of unhoused people in Moose Jaw double

Send this page to someone via email

According to the point-in-time count, a survey assessing the number of people experiencing homelessness done by Square One Community Inc., the number of unhoused people in Moose Jaw has doubled from 2023 to 2024.

In 2023, the count showed roughly 75 people living on the streets in the city, while 2024’s point-in-time count showed upwards of 150.

This increase is being felt in Willow Lodge, the local shelter which, according to staff, is operating at full capacity.

As Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, Square One has kick-started a housing program to help lower count.