Saskatoon vendors at Gather Local Market look to the future

The City of Saskatoon has taken ownership of the Gather Local Market building on 19th Street and Avenue B, after the previous owners didn’t renew the lease.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Current tenants and vendors in the market say it was a stressful time, but they look forward to a bright future in the space.
Trending Now
Check out the video above for the full story.
Comments