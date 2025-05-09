Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Saskatoon vendors at Gather Local Market look to the future

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 6:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gather Local Market Vendors looking to the future'
Gather Local Market Vendors looking to the future
WATCH: The City of Saskatoon has taken ownership of the Gather Local Market building on 19th Street and Avenue B, and vendors are looking forward to a bright future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Saskatoon has taken ownership of the Gather Local Market building on 19th Street and Avenue B, after the previous owners didn’t renew the lease.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Current tenants and vendors in the market say it was a stressful time, but they look forward to a bright future in the space.

Trending Now

Check out the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices