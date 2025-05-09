Low snowpack heading into summer, concerns about drought in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Creeks are strong now, but after a warm April, the Okanagan’s early snowmelt could lead to problems come summer.

Smaller creeks might be at risk of running dry this summer, experts predict.

“Looking at natural systems, smaller creeks, there is going to be the potential that they’ll get into the lower flow or lower than the critical environmental flow needs for rivers and even some of the smaller creeks have the potential to run dry,” said Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the River Forecast Centre.

According to the May snowpack bulletin, provincially, the snowpack has dropped from 79 per cent to 71 per cent of normal since April, with the Southern Interior seeing the sharpest declines. Snowpack levels in the Okanagan, in particular, have dropped from 82 per cent to just 67 per cent of normal.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While no major heat waves are expected in the coming weeks, experts are holding out hope that the remaining snow will hold up.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ideal situation moving forward is cooler, wetter conditions in May and June,” Boyd said.

In Mission Creek, the Casorso Road underpass was closed this week due to high waters, a fairly routine closure caused by the region’s fluctuating water levels.

“It’s just due to the freeboard available there,” said Brittany Seibert, a regional emergency manager.

As water concerns continue, emergency officials are already shifting their focus to the upcoming wildfire season. With the potential for drought, Seibert warns that the region could face another intense fire season.

“It all depends on what happens in the next few weeks with rain, snowpack and prolonged dry periods,” she said.

For residents, now is the time to prepare.

“It’s important to do FireSmart work in your yard and have emergency plans in place, including a grab-and-go bag,” Seibert advised.