Crime

Teen suspect in Flin Flon, Man. stabbing turns himself in: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 12:19 pm
1 min read
A 17-year-old who was sought by Manitoba RCMP in connection with the stabbing of another teen on May 1 in Flin Flon is in custody.

Mounties said the suspect turned himself in at the Creighton, Sask., detachment on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the incident, is also from the Creighton area.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

RCMP continue to investigate.

