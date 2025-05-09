Teen suspect in Flin Flon, Man. stabbing turns himself in: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old who was sought by Manitoba RCMP in connection with the stabbing of another teen on May 1 in Flin Flon is in custody.

Mounties said the suspect turned himself in at the Creighton, Sask., detachment on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the incident, is also from the Creighton area.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

RCMP continue to investigate.