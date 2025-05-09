Poor turnout for youngest voters in most recent Nova Scotia election: new data

Send this page to someone via email

New statistics released this week by Elections Nova Scotia show a continuing decline in voter turnout following last fall’s provincial election, with participation by the province’s youngest voters well below 20 per cent.

The overall voter turnout for the Nov. 26 election was the lowest in the province’s history at 44.9 per cent of registered voters, and a breakdown of the results showed a significant gap between the youngest and oldest voters.

In the two youngest cohorts, only 16.6 per cent of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 cast a ballot, while just 23.8 per cent of those between 25 and 34 voted.

The highest turnout was among voters 75 and older at 66.6 per cent, followed by the 65-74 age group at 63.9 per cent.

No other demographic reached over 50 per cent, with the 55-64 cohort closest to that mark at 48.1 per cent.

November’s election results saw the Progressive Conservatives win a second consecutive majority government, picking up 43 of 55 seats, while the NDP won nine seats, the Liberals held two, and there is one Independent.

Elections Nova Scotia says voter turnout in the province has been on a downward trend since the 1960s, with a brief increase in the late 80s and early 90s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.