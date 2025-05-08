Winnipeg police continue to investigate Shore Street stabbing

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police continue to investigate a stabbing Wednesday night that put a 36-year-old man in hospital.

Officers were called to Shore Street around 10:45 p.m., where they found the victim with upper-body injuries.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).