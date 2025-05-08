Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man, 43, charged in sexual assault of teen girl, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit'
Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit
RELATED: Recent stories of sexual abuse, exploitation and sextortion involving children have made headlines, alarming material that those trying to put a stop to these cases must witness on a daily basis. Marney Blunt gives us an inside look at the RCMP's ICE Unit – Apr 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 43-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is in custody, Winnipeg police say.

The man was arrested Tuesday by child abuse investigators. According to police, the suspect befriended the girl over the past year, culminating in the incident Sunday.

Police said she was invited to a Cathedral Avenue home, where she was allegedly given drugs and sexually assaulted.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He now faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with sexually assaulting children at daycare: police'
Winnipeg man charged with sexually assaulting children at daycare: police
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices