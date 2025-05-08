Winnipeg man, 43, charged in sexual assault of teen girl, police say

See more sharing options

A 43-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is in custody, Winnipeg police say.

The man was arrested Tuesday by child abuse investigators. According to police, the suspect befriended the girl over the past year, culminating in the incident Sunday.

Police said she was invited to a Cathedral Avenue home, where she was allegedly given drugs and sexually assaulted.

He now faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.