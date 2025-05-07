SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays call up outfielder Clase and reliever Fisher

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
LOS ANGELES – Outfielder Jonatan Clase was recalled from triple-A Buffalo and right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher was selected to the Blue Jays’ major-league roster before Toronto’s game against the Los Angeles Angels tonight.

Outfielder Alan Roden and right-handed reliever Dillon Tate were optioned to Buffalo in corresponding moves.

Outfielder Steward Berroa was also designated for assignment.

Clase went hitless in his one appearance for the Blue Jays this season, but is hitting .315 with 15 stolen bases and a .419 on-base percentage with the minor-league Bisons so far this year.

Tate had a 5.06 earned-run average over 5 1/3 innings for Toronto, striking out seven.

Roden had a decent start to his rookie MLB season, hitting .214 with a double and an RBI in his first five games this season.

He’s since cooled off, hitting .178 this season with 13 hits, one home run, five runs batted in and a .262 on-base percentage.

Fisher has not made his big-league debut, but has a 2.38 ERA over 11 1/3 innings in nine appearances for Buffalo this season.

Berroa had yet to play for the Blue Jays this season before his designation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

