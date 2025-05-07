SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Far North

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer in the province’s Far North.

The watchdog – Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes – says members of the Nunavik Police Service on Tuesday night wanted to arrest someone who was inside a tent in Kangiqsualujjuaq, an Inuit village on the eastern shore of Ungava Bay.

Police tried to speak with the person and used pepper spray to get them out of the tent.

The watchdog says the person came out of the tent allegedly holding a sharp-edged weapon and moved toward the officers.

One officer used a stun gun to subdue the person, while the other officer opened fire.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was declared dead in hospital.

Five investigators have been assigned to the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

