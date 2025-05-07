David Eby to speak live following debrief on Trump, Carney White House meeting

See more sharing options

B.C. Premier David Eby will speak live on Wednesday morning about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

It will take place at 11:45 a.m. PT and will be broadcast live.

Despite the ongoing trade war, Trump and Carney appeared to get along well during their first face-to-face meeting at the White House.

The two leaders spent about two hours together, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office before heading into private discussions.

“But I want to just congratulate you,” Trump told Carney.

“That was a great election, actually. We were watching it with interest. And I think Canada chose a very talented person, a very good person.”

Carney described their conversations as “very constructive” and said they agreed to have more discussions in the coming weeks.

He will brief the premiers on Wednesday morning and then Eby will speak about that discussion.

More to come.